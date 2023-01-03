Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $28.10 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.53% of Qualys worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 435.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 11.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 38.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

