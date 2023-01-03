Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $275.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

