Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

SNY opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

