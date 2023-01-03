Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 708 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,620,000 after purchasing an additional 374,469 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 611,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,605,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

