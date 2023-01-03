Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $34,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRT stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

