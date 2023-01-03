Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

