Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $263.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.19.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,342. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

