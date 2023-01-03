CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 867,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $168.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.