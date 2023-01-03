Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 31.7% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $256.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

