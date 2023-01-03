Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

