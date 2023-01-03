Clarius Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.00. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

