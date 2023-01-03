W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $556.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

