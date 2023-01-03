Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 243,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

