Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $366.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.86 and its 200 day moving average is $227.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

