Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $388.27 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $658.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.19, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

