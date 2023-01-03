Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $171,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

