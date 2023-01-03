Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,722 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

TSM opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.