O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $81,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $844.03 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $832.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total value of $2,093,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,123.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

