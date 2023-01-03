Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.51% of LPL Financial worth $88,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $216.17 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

