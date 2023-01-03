iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $91,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

