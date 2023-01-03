Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $96,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

