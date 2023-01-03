Raymond James & Associates Buys 378,522 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Palo Alto Networks worth $93,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PANW opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

