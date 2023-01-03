Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $102,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $389.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

