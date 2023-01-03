Raymond James & Associates Acquires 115,697 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Watsco were worth $94,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $249.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.40.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

