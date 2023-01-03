Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,541 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $99,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.