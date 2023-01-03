Raymond James & Associates Buys 68,452 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $106,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $244.49 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average of $217.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.