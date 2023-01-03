Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,461 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $116,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

