Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,992 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cigna were worth $116,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25,247.4% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.29. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

