Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $119,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

