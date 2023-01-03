Raymond James & Associates Buys 719 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $120,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

