Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Progressive were worth $125,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

PGR stock opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

