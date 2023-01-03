Raymond James & Associates Sells 156,187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 156,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of NIKE worth $136,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

