Raymond James & Associates Has $139.25 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $139,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $68,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 21.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

