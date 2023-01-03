Field & Main Bank Sells 21 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,145,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Anthem Stock Performance

NYSE ANTM opened at $482.58 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

About Anthem

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

