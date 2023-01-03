AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.