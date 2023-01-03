Field & Main Bank Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.48 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.