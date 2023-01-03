AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

