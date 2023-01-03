AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $163,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
ANGL stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.