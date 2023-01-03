AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ANGL stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

