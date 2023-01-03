Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.31.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.