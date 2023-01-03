SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.