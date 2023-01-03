AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 223.4% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21.
