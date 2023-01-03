AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,130 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15.

