SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 236,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 77,286 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 56,633 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 867,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

