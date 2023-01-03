Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,704.48 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,704.48 ($2,053.59).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 282 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.28 ($2,052.14).

On Monday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 277 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($2,009.08).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 537.70 ($6.48) on Tuesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 406.64 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.64 million and a PE ratio of 1,656.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 757.92.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

