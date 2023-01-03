SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 39,156 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,156 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

