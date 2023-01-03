52 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,612.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,496.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,300.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,917.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

