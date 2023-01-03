SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 971 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $614.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

