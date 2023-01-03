Clive Whiley Purchases 929,000 Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) Stock

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) insider Clive Whiley bought 929,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £65,030 ($78,349.40).

Mothercare Stock Up 6.5 %

MTC opened at GBX 7.98 ($0.10) on Tuesday. Mothercare plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of £44.99 million and a PE ratio of 374.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

