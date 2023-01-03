SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 140 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,387.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,481.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,502.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,761.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

