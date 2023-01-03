SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

